WORLD
1 MIN READ
What Caused the Major Power Outage in Montenegro, Bosnia, Albania and Croatia?
A major power outage, which hit Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania and most of Croatia's coast, has raised many concerns about the stability of electric supplies in the region. On the 21st of June, the electricity went down in four countries in the early afternoon, leaving people without air conditioning in the middle of the heatwave for hours. Montenegro's energy minister said the shutdown was caused by a sudden increase in energy consumption due to rising temperatures. Power distribution is linked across the Balkans for transfers and trading. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
What Caused the Major Power Outage in Montenegro, Bosnia, Albania and Croatia? / Others
June 27, 2024
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us