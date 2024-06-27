Türkiye and tournament debutants Georgia have become the latest teams to qualify for the UEFA EURO 2024 last 16.

On Wednesday, Vincenzo Montella's Türkiye beat Czechia 2-1 at Hamburg's Volksparkstadion, finishing Group F second with six points.

Meanwhile, Georgia shocked Group F winner Portugal by scoring 2-0 in Gelsenkirchen, clinching the group's third spot and bagging a place in the last-16. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Georges Mikautadze were the scorers.

Czechia, who have collected one point in three matches, bottomed the group to be eliminated.

Turks vs. Czechs

In the thriller against Türkiye, the Czechs were down to 10 men on the pitch as midfielder Antonin Barak was sent off after a foul in the first half. Barak was previously booked.

Türkiye scored the opener in the early minutes of the second half as Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu fired a vicious strike in the box after the Czech defence could not clear the ball.

The Czechs were level after Tomas Soucek performed a close-range finish in the 66th minute. Turkish goalie Mert Gunok failed to catch the ball in a challenge with Czech player Tomas Chory as Soucek scored after the rebound.

In injury time, Türkiye forward Cenk Tosun, who was subbed in the 75th minute, scored a solo-effort winner in the box, making it 2-1.

Türkiye opened its EURO 2024 campaign with a 3-1 victory over Georgia last week.

19-year-old Turkish wunderkind Arda Guler, coming into the tournament fresh from a run of goals for Real Madrid, curled home a brilliant second-half goal and became the youngest debutant to score in the UEFA European Championship final tournament.

In its second Group F match, Türkiye was up against Portugal, which swept into the last 16 after beating Türkiye 3-0 and guaranteeing first place in Group F.

The Round of 16 will start on Saturday. Türkiye will next face Austria on July 2, while Georgia will play Spain on June 30.

EURO 2024 last 16