TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye, debutants Georgia qualify for EURO 2024 last 16
Türkiye beats Czechia 2-1, while Georgia stuns Group F winners Portugal 2-0 to reach this weekend's knockout stage.
Türkiye, debutants Georgia qualify for EURO 2024 last 16
Türkiye forward Cenk Tosun scored a solo-effort winner in the box, carrying his country to victory. / Photo: AP
June 27, 2024

Türkiye and tournament debutants Georgia have become the latest teams to qualify for the UEFA EURO 2024 last 16.

On Wednesday, Vincenzo Montella's Türkiye beat Czechia 2-1 at Hamburg's Volksparkstadion, finishing Group F second with six points.

Meanwhile, Georgia shocked Group F winner Portugal by scoring 2-0 in Gelsenkirchen, clinching the group's third spot and bagging a place in the last-16. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Georges Mikautadze were the scorers.

Czechia, who have collected one point in three matches, bottomed the group to be eliminated.

RelatedTürkiye open Euro 2024 campaign with 3-1 victory over Georgia

Turks vs. Czechs

In the thriller against Türkiye, the Czechs were down to 10 men on the pitch as midfielder Antonin Barak was sent off after a foul in the first half. Barak was previously booked.

Türkiye scored the opener in the early minutes of the second half as Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu fired a vicious strike in the box after the Czech defence could not clear the ball.

The Czechs were level after Tomas Soucek performed a close-range finish in the 66th minute. Turkish goalie Mert Gunok failed to catch the ball in a challenge with Czech player Tomas Chory as Soucek scored after the rebound.

In injury time, Türkiye forward Cenk Tosun, who was subbed in the 75th minute, scored a solo-effort winner in the box, making it 2-1.

Türkiye opened its EURO 2024 campaign with a 3-1 victory over Georgia last week.

19-year-old Turkish wunderkind Arda Guler, coming into the tournament fresh from a run of goals for Real Madrid, curled home a brilliant second-half goal and became the youngest debutant to score in the UEFA European Championship final tournament.

In its second Group F match, Türkiye was up against Portugal, which swept into the last 16 after beating Türkiye 3-0 and guaranteeing first place in Group F.

The Round of 16 will start on Saturday. Türkiye will next face Austria on July 2, while Georgia will play Spain on June 30.

EURO 2024 last 16

  • Switzerland vs. Italy

  • Germany vs. Denmark

  • England vs. Slovakia

  • Spain vs. Georgia

  • France vs. Belgium

  • Portugal vs. Slovenia

  • Romania vs. the Netherlands

  • Austria vs. Türkiye

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us