June 27, 2024
Biden and Trump go head-to-head in first debate
Tens of millions of Americans are expected to tune in to Thursday's televised presidential debate in Atlanta between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. It will be the first time the two share a stage since their last contest four years ago. Political analysts say the event might be the most consequential presidential debate ever. From Atlanta, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
