Spain sees economic boost from foreign workers
Spain is experiencing an influx of foreign talent, which is driving growth despite a stubbornly high unemployment rate. Legally employed and documented immigrants have boosted the labour force, which now comprises 18.1% foreigners - well above the EU average. While undocumented migration grabs headlines and ignites far-right rhetoric, these foreign workers are silently making the Spanish economy thrive, flocking to Spain as the country struggles to find suitable local candidates. Xaume Olleros reports from Madrid
June 27, 2024
