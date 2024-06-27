June 27, 2024
At least nine killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza overnight
There are reports of particularly fierce fighting in the city of Rafah and renewed Israeli attacks on residential areas across the strip. At least nine Palestinians have been killed in Gaza. Meanwhile, doctors are warning of an imminent cholera outbreak due to a lack of sanitation and the arrival of warmer weather. Daniel Padwick reports.
