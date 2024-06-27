June 27, 2024
Iranians will go to the polls on Friday to elect a new president
Iranians go to the polls on Friday to choose a successor to the late president Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash last month. Voters will choose from among five conservatives and a reformist candidate. The vote comes amid continued Western pressure on Iran over its nuclear program and domestic dissent over social and economic crises. Reza Hatami reports from Tehran.
