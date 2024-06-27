WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN lambasts Israeli soldiers for unleashing dogs on detained Palestinians
Such actions constitute serious violations of Israel's obligations under international law, says a UN official.
UN lambasts Israeli soldiers for unleashing dogs on detained Palestinians
Palestinian prisoner Rami Abu Mustafa, arrested by Israeli forces during operation in Khan Yunis months ago, receives medical treatment at Gaza European Hospital, Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza. / Photo: AA
June 27, 2024

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) spokesperson Jeremy Laurence criticised Israeli soldiers for unleashing dogs on detained Palestinians.

Laurence responded in writing to questions from the Anadolu news agency about Israeli soldiers using dogs to attack Palestinian prisoners, engaging in acts of sexual violence, and using a wounded Palestinian as a human shield in the occupied West Bank.

"We are aware of reports that dogs have been released on detainees, in some cases resulting in attacks and bites," said Laurence.

"Such actions constitute serious violations of Israel’s obligations under occupation law concerning protected persons and under international human rights law concerning individual rights to life and health, the absolute prohibition of inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment," Laurence noted.

RelatedFreed Palestinian man describes 'nightmare' in Israeli dungeons

Flagrant violations

Laurence also responded to a question about Israeli soldiers tying a wounded Palestinian, who had been shot in the West Bank city of Jenin, to the front of a military vehicle and using him as a human shield, noting that the regional office of the OHCHR had issued a press release condemning the incident.

"In the occupied West Bank, OHCHR condemns continued and flagrant violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law binding on Israel as the occupying power," said the press release.

On June 22, Israeli soldiers raided a house in the El-Jabariyyat neighborhood of Jenin, injuring three young men with gunfire.

They tied one of the wounded men to the hood of a military jeep, using him as a human shield, and prevented medical teams from reaching the injured Palestinians.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli soldiers open fire on Palestinians amid illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
Why are South Korea’s shops shutting down in record numbers?
Iranian missiles directly hit 5 Israeli military bases in12-day war — radar data
BRICS finance ministers make unified proposal for IMF reforms
Death toll from Texas floods rises to 51, many still missing
Iran's Khamenei makes first public appearance since clash with Israel
Elon Musk says he has created a new US political party
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
False bomb threat forces parliament evacuation in Kosovo
Hamas cites 'national consensus' on Gaza ceasefire, prisoner swap proposal
Zelenskyy announces new international arms deals with US, Denmark
President Erdogan test-drives Togg’s new T10F model in Istanbul
UK police arrest protesters as Palestine Action ban takes effect
US ready to fund nuclear energy projects in Türkiye — official
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us