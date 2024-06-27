UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) spokesperson Jeremy Laurence criticised Israeli soldiers for unleashing dogs on detained Palestinians.

Laurence responded in writing to questions from the Anadolu news agency about Israeli soldiers using dogs to attack Palestinian prisoners, engaging in acts of sexual violence, and using a wounded Palestinian as a human shield in the occupied West Bank.

"We are aware of reports that dogs have been released on detainees, in some cases resulting in attacks and bites," said Laurence.

"Such actions constitute serious violations of Israel’s obligations under occupation law concerning protected persons and under international human rights law concerning individual rights to life and health, the absolute prohibition of inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment," Laurence noted.

Flagrant violations

Laurence also responded to a question about Israeli soldiers tying a wounded Palestinian, who had been shot in the West Bank city of Jenin, to the front of a military vehicle and using him as a human shield, noting that the regional office of the OHCHR had issued a press release condemning the incident.

"In the occupied West Bank, OHCHR condemns continued and flagrant violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law binding on Israel as the occupying power," said the press release.

On June 22, Israeli soldiers raided a house in the El-Jabariyyat neighborhood of Jenin, injuring three young men with gunfire.

They tied one of the wounded men to the hood of a military jeep, using him as a human shield, and prevented medical teams from reaching the injured Palestinians.