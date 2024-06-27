June 27, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
The Development Road Project connects the Persian Gulf to Europe via Türkiye
When Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Iraq in April, one of his biggest goals was to advance talks on the ‘New Silk Road.’ The multibillion dollar project seeks to once again place Turkiye as the meeting point between Europe and Asia, with the help of its southern neighbor. Priyanka Navani reports from the Turkish-Iraqi border.
The Development Road Project connects the Persian Gulf to Europe via Türkiye / Others
