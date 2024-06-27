June 27, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trump and Biden prepare for presidential debate on June 27
US President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set for a televised debate on June 27, with less than five months remaining until the November 5 election. Both candidates are likely to face questioning about their capacity to serve in ways previous presidential hopefuls have not.
US President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set for a televised debate on June 27, with less than five months remaining until the November 5 election. Both candidates are likely to face questioning about their capacity to serve in ways previous presidential hopefuls have not / Others
Explore