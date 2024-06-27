WORLD
3 MIN READ
Full membership in EU is Türkiye's strategic goal — Erdogan
Speaking about the Ukraine war, the Turkish President states that a fair solution to the conflict is possible through diplomacy, but initiatives excluding Russia will not yield results.
Full membership in EU is Türkiye's strategic goal — Erdogan
The Turkish leader said permanent peace in Gaza can only be achieved through a two-state solution.  /Photo: AA / Others
June 27, 2024

The Turkish president has reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to become a member of the European Union, describing it as the country's "strategic goal."

“Full membership in the European Union is our strategic goal. It is in our common interest for the EU to approach Türkiye from a similar perspective," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday at joint news conference with his Estonian counterpart Alar Karis in Ankara.

Türkiye applied for the EU membership in 1987 and has been a candidate country since 1999. Membership negotiations started in 2005, but entered into a stalemate after 2007 due to the Cyprus problem and opposition by several member states.

RelatedTürkiye stands by Lebanon against Israel's 'aggressive policies': Erdogan

Touching on global and regional issues, Erdogan said the massacres in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians since October 7, 2023, threaten not only regional stability but also global security.

The Turkish leader said permanent peace can only be achieved through a two-state solution, and the international community must now weigh in.

Speaking of the Ukraine war, which began in February 2022, Erdogan said a fair solution to the conflict is possible through diplomacy, but initiatives excluding Russia will not yield results.

Bilateral relations

Estonia’s President Alar Karis affirmed his country's steadfast support for Türkiye’s EU membership bid, underscoring the significance of ongoing dialogue between Ankara and Brussels.

Karis also underscored the NATO alliance between Estonia and Türkiye, stressing joint efforts in transatlantic security initiatives.

Erdogan said he and Karis affirmed commitment to enhance Türkiye-Estonia relations during their talks, discussing joint steps to be taken in this direction.

He highlighted the potential for the two countries to further their collaboration in all fields, saying: "We can increase our trade volume, which has reached $429 million in 2023, and mutual investments even further."

He said the first meeting of the Joint Economic and Trade Committee established last year will be held in Türkiye soon, setting a new roadmap for economic and commercial relations.

RelatedSanctions by NATO ally on another contradict essence of alliance: Fidan

As NATO allies, Erdogan said, the two countries should also increase existing cooperation in the defence industry.

"We consider the diversification of our relations, from science and technology to education, culture, and tourism as significant investments," he said.

Erdogan also highlighted Estonia's global importance in digital transformation, digital applications, and cyber defence, emphasising discussions on sharing experience in these areas.

"I sincerely believe that our close bilateral relations and our solidarity within NATO will continue to strengthen on solid foundations," the Turkish president said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Wildfire in France shuts down Marseille airport, halts trains
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister in first visit since the 12-day war with Israel
Trump says he may take control of DC government, criticises New York mayoral candidate
More than 160 still missing after deadly Texas floods, governor says
Trump jumps to Bondi's defence as she faces MAGA uproar over Epstein files flop
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Texas river rose 26 feet in an hour and exposed a hidden housing disaster
By Sadiq S Bhat
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us