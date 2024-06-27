UK Election 2024: Polls suggest the Labour Party will win

Campaigning in the UK’s election is entering the final stretch. The opposition Labour Party has a 20-point lead in the polls. So what would a Keir Starmer government mean for relations with Europe? Guests: Jonathan Tonge Professor of Politics at the University of Liverpool Claire Pearsall Former Special Adviser at the UK Home Office Adam Boulton British Journalist and Broadcaster