June 28, 2024
WORLD
Protesters demand Ruto's resignation and an end to corruption
Protesters in Kenya are vowing to continue rallies across the country, to put more pressure on President William Ruto to resign. There's still mass unrest a day after he withdraw a controversial bill to raise taxes. Police have launched a huge crackdown, with at least 13 people killed in recent days, but some rights groups say the death toll is much higher. Craig Boswell reports.
Kenya Protests Pressure Ruto / Others
