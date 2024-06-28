June 28, 2024
Voices of Gaza: Newborn photographer’s trauma from capturing joy to enduring horror
“I am unable to use the camera that used to capture beautiful memories to now capture gruesome moments instead” Yahya Mohammed Barzaq, a newborn photographer, recounts his harrowing experiences in Gaza since October 7, including evacuating his studio and enduring terrifying nights as his home was destroyed.
