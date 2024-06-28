Leaders back von der Leyen for second term as EU commission chief

European Union leaders have nominated current Commission head Ursula von der Leyen for a second five-year term in the bloc’s top job. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas was picked as foreign affairs chief and former Portuguese PM Antonio Costa was chosen to lead the EU Council. But their nominations have caused anger amongst the far-right, with all three nominations coming from pro-EU and centrist backgrounds. Daniel Padwick reports.