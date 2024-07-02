July 2, 2024
French Election: Are the far-right at the gates of power?
French President Emmanuel Macron’s call for a snap parliamentary election is likely the biggest gamble of his political career. As support for the far right sweeps across France - is the country’s diplomatic and economic future hanging in the balance? Guests: Nabila Ramdani Journalist and Author of ‘Fixing France: How to Repair a Broken Republic’ Jacques Reland Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute Joseph Downing Senior Lecturer in International Relations at Aston University and Author of "French Muslims in Perspective"
