WORLD
2 MIN READ
Is Southern Cyprus’ Close Co-Operation With Israel Destabilising the Region?
Tensions between Israel and Lebanon are escalating. over fears that the conflict in Gaza could potentially engulf the eastern Mediterranean. Last week, the Lebanese political party Hezbollah gave the Greek Cypriot administration a stern warning. That if Israel uses southern Cypriot bases and airports to attack Lebanon, it would be considered 'part of the war'. In response, Greek Cypriot officials pledged not to provide any logistical support to Israel in a potential war against the Lebanese group. Hezbollah’s threat has re-opened the long-running relationship between Greek Cypriots and Israel. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan recently cited intelligence reports saying southern Cyprus is being used by certain countries for operations against Gaza, under the guise of logistical support. Greek Cyprus, the EU's easternmost member, sits just 160 kilometers from the coast of Lebanon and is well within range of Hezbollah's rockets. In April, Israel conducted military exercises on the island, simulating scenarios against Iran and Lebanon. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Ali Bakir Non-Resident Senior Fellow at Atlantic Council Shahram Akbarzadeh Research Professor at Deakin University
ST THUMBNAIL HEZBOLLAH / TRT World
June 28, 2024
