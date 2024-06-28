Following Deadly Dagestan Attack, Is Russia Seeing a Rise in Terrorism?

Russia has suffered its second major terrorist attack in just three months. The latest hit the country's restive Dagestan region, where suspected coordinated attacks struck places of worship. Footage posted online showed gunmen in a shootout after attacking a police checkpoint. At least 15 officers have been killed. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks. On Sunday, gunmen targeted two churches, synagogues, and a police post in the cities of Makhachkala and Derbent, which are home to Jewish and Christian communities. Dagestan’s Interior Ministry reported that six suspected gunmen had been killed by police. Russia’s Investigative Committee says it has opened a criminal probe into what it is calling terrorist acts. And Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, expressing his condolences and condemning the terror attacks. This shooting comes just months after Daesh-K claimed responsibility for an attack which killed more than 130 people in a Moscow concert hall. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Theodore Karasik Senior Adviser at Gulf State Analytics Marwan Kabalan Director at the Arab Centre for Research and Policy Studies