June 29, 2024
From Gaza to US campuses: The legacy of Rachel Corrie
The legacy of Rachel Corrie, who was murdered by a Caterpillar bulldozer while trying to protect a Palestinian family in Gaza, continues on American college campuses today. Students are demanding that their universities divest from companies like Caterpillar which have been responsible for killing Palestinians and destroying their homes since the 1960s. #RachelCorrie #Gaza #US
