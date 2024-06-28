Bolivia's failed coup attempt, domestic politics and untapped potential

On June 26, rebel General Juan Jose Zuniga led a failed coup against President Luis Arce in Bolivia. The last major political crisis was in 2019 with the ousting of former President Evo Morales. Since its independence in 1825, the country has seen nearly 200 coup attempts and revolutions. We explain its untapped potential and how it went from being one of South America’s fastest-growing economies two decades ago to one of its most crisis-stricken