June 29, 2024
US Supreme Court makes it difficult to charge defendants
The US Supreme Court has ruled in one of the most closely watched court cases likely to impact former President Donald Trump and his re-election bid. The court has made it harder for prosecutors to charge the former president with obstruction, which impacts a potential trial in relation to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Craig Boswell reports from Washington.
