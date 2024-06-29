WORLD
1 MIN READ
French far-right leads in latest polls ahead of elections
France votes in parliamentary elections on Sunday, and opinion polls show the far-right National Rally is set for a historic win. But France’s complex voting structure makes it difficult to predict whether it will secure an outright majority. There’s widespread concern that a far-right win would sharpen divisions within French society. But the party’s supporters and candidates believe this could be a watershed moment. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has been talking to some of them in France.
DIGITAL-FRANCEELECTIONS-PKG-JFL-0400-29 / Others
June 29, 2024
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us