Türkiye reaffirms commitment to Bosnia's unity, sovereignty: Turkish FM
Expressing Ankara's concern over the ongoing divisive rhetoric and actions in Bosnia, Fidan says creating an environment of reconciliation is crucial for progress.
Stating that the meeting was fruitful in exchange of views, Fidan expressed his will to hold these meetings regularly to advance regional cooperation. / Photo: AA
June 29, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has reaffirmed Türkiye’s “unwavering support” for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and unity.

“Our position is well known to all parties in Bosnia and the region. I once again reaffirmed our unwavering support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and political unity of Bosnia Herzegovina,” said Fidan in a joint news conference with his Bosnian and Croatian counterparts in the Croatian city of Dubrovnik on Saturday.

Stressing that both Bosnia and Croatia are important for the lasting peace and stability in Bosnia and the region, Fidan said they discussed several topics, including current political developments in Bosnia and joint concrete projects during their meeting.

“We hope they (the projects) will contribute to the economic development of our region,” he further said.

Expressing Ankara’s concern over the ongoing divisive rhetoric and actions in Bosnia, Fidan said creating an environment of reconciliation is crucial for progress.

“Finally, we touched upon the topic of connectivity and infrastructure projects in Bosnia and Croatia,” he added.

Stating that the meeting was fruitful in exchange of views, Fidan expressed his will to hold these meetings regularly to advance regional cooperation.

Trilateral advisory mechanism

Fidan and Albanian Foreign Minister Igli Hasani came together in the Croatian city of Dubrovnik on the sidelines of the Foreign Ministerial meeting of the Türkiye-Bosnia and Herzegovina-Croatia Trilateral Advisory Mechanism, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X on Saturday.

Following his meeting with Hasani, Fidan met with Bosnia and Herzegovina's Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic on the meeting's margins.

After his meeting with Konakovic, Fidan also came together with Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman.

Fidan is in Croatia to participate in a Saturday meeting of the trilateral advisory mechanism between Türkiye and the Balkan nations of Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He will also hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the visit, the ministry added.

