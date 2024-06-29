WORLD
2 MIN READ
Families of Israeli hostages don't want Netanyahu to sabotage swap deal
The families call on top officials to ensure Prime Minister Netanyahu does not sabotage the deal again, highlighting public sentiment that his actions are politically motivated.
Families of Israeli hostages don't want Netanyahu to sabotage swap deal
Demonstration in Tel Aviv against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and a call for the release of hostages. / Photo: Reuters
June 29, 2024

The families of Israeli hostages have urged the country's security establishment not to allow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to sabotage the swap deal with Palestinian groups.

During a press conference near the Ministry of Defence in Tel Aviv, the hostages' families stated: "Do not let Netanyahu sabotage the deal again."

They appealed to their country's leadership to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of all Israeli hostages.

"Netanyahu's insistence on prolonging the war stands between us and our loved ones,” they emphasised.

"Continuing the war means killing the hostages at the hands of the Israeli government," the families added.

RelatedIsraeli army: Return of all hostages in Gaza not achievable by force

'Personal reasons'

They pleaded with Defence Minister Yoav Galant, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and the heads of the Shin Bet and Mossad not to allow Netanyahu to sabotage the deal again.

The hostages' families highlighted that "the people understand that Netanyahu prolongs the war for personal reasons; reaching a deal (to stop the war and swap hostages) would lead to early elections and the end of his rule."

On Sunday, Netanyahu said that he is only ready for a "partial" deal to retrieve some Israeli captives held in Gaza.

Netanyahu backtracked on his statements Monday, claiming that he is committed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal backed by US President Joe Biden.

Israel "will not end the war until we bring back all the hostages (…) we will not end the war until we eliminate Hamas and return residents of the south safely to their homes," Netanyahu said at the Knesset (Israel's parliament).

RelatedIsraeli hostages in Gaza are 'struggling to stay alive': Hamas
SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us