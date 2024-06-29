Iran to hold run-off presidential election on July 5

Iran heads to a presidential runoff for a successor to the late president Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash last month. Friday’s ballot comes after hardline Saeed Jalili and rival reformist Massoud Pezeshkian failed to secure a majority in the main round of votes. The election was marked by low voter turnout amid widespread voter apathy. Reza Hatemi reports from the Iranian capital.