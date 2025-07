Video released late on Saturday shows an officer in upstate New York fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy who had been tackled to the ground after he ran from police and pointed a replica handgun at them.

The teen was killed late Friday in Utica after officers in the city about 240 miles (400 kilometres) northwest of Manhattan stopped two youths a little after 10 p.m. for an unspecified “police investigation,” Utica Police Chief Mark Williams said.

One of them, identified by police as Nyah Mway ran and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at the pursuing officers, authorities said.

It was later determined to be a replica of a Glock 17 Gen 5 handgun with a detachable magazine.

“During a ground struggle” with the teen, one of the officers fired a single shot that struck the boy in the chest, Williams said. The teen was given “immediate” first aid by the officers and taken to Wynn Hospital, where he died, the chief said.

The replica gun carried by the teen “is in all aspects a realistic appearing firearm with GLOCK markings, signatures, detachable magazine, and serial numbers,” Lt. Michael Curley, a police spokesperson, said via email. “However ultimately it fires only pellets or BB’s.”

Footage

A bystander video posted to Facebook shows one of the officers chasing after Nyah Mway and tackling him to the ground. It also shows the officer punching the teen as two other officers arrive. A gunshot rings out as the teen is on the ground and the officers quickly stand up.

The officers involved in the shooting, whose names were not immediately released, were placed on administrative leave with pay.

The police department released the body camera video following a public outcry as the shooting roiled Utica, a city of more than 65,000 located some 240 miles (400 kilometres) northwest of Manhattan. It is home to more than 4,200 people from Myanmar, according to The Center, a nonprofit that helps to resettle the refugees.

Nyah Mway, who local media reports said was an 8th grader at Donovan Middle School, has been identified as a refugee born in Myanmar and a member of the Karen ethnic minority.

During a tense news conference Saturday, Williams would not say what prompted police to stop the two youths or what the investigation concerned.

The news conference ended early as Williams, the city’s mayor and an interpreter struggled to speak over repeated audience outbursts. Members of the community, including the youth’s family, were in attendance.

Tragic incident

The state attorney general will lead the investigation into the shooting and determine if it was justified.

The police department is conducting its own internal investigation to see whether officers followed policies and training. The state attorney general, which did not respond to a request for comment Saturday, will open its own case to determine if the shooting was justified.

“I want to offer my heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased party during this difficult time,” Williams said. "This is a tragic and traumatic incident for all involved.”