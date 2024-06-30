Far-right leads in polls ahead of French elections

France is voting in an election that has been described by some as one of the most consequential in recent history. Opinion polls have put the far-right National Rally ahead of President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party, and the far-left’s New Popular Front. There are still doubts about whether the popularity of the National Rally led by Marine Le Pen will translate to an outright majority. There are also major concerns about the divisions being stoked in France. TRT World’s Joel Flynn takes a look at what’s at stake in the vote, and what to expect.