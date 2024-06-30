June 30, 2024
Displaced Syrians face severe water crisis amid high temperatures
Thousands of residents and displaced people in northern Syria and the city of Afrin are facing a severe water crisis. The situation has worsened since the shutdown of essential water supply projects due to funding cuts. As summer temperatures soar, the need for clean water has become more urgent in displacement camps. Yusuf Sosar has more
