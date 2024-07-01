Türkiye has set a new record for wind energy production, generating an unprecedented 228,604 megawatt-hours, according to Türkiye Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAS) data.

The milestone on Sunday is a crucial step toward the country’s energy independence and highlighted Türkiye's potential to achieve bigger targets in the renewable energy sector.

The surge in wind energy production is a significant development for environmental sustainability and energy efficiency. By harnessing renewable energy sources more effectively, Türkiye is progressing towards its sustainability and efficiency goals in energy production.

Wind energy accounted for 22.5 percent of total electricity production on that day, making it the leading source. It was followed by imported coal at 20.2 percent and lignite power plants at 13.7 percent.

On June 30, Türkiye's total electricity production was 1,016,062 megawatt-hours, while consumption reached 1,025,573 megawatt-hours, reflecting the high energy demand and the crucial role of wind energy in meeting this demand.

Additionally, Türkiye exported 6,981 megawatt-hours and imported 16,492 megawatt-hours of electricity, demonstrating its active participation in the energy trade.

Renewable energy in Türkiye

In addition to wind energy, Türkiye has a diverse array of renewable energy resources.

The country boasts significant solar energy potential, enhanced by its favourable geographical location, and has been expanding its solar power capacity with numerous photovoltaic (PV) installations and solar thermal projects.

Hydropower is another established renewable energy source in Türkiye, with numerous rivers and water bodies being harnessed for electricity generation. Large and small hydropower plants contribute significantly to the country’s energy mix.

Türkiye is also rich in geothermal resources, particularly in the western part of the country, making it one of the top geothermal energy producers globally. This energy is used for both electricity generation and direct applications, such as heating.

Biomass energy, derived from organic materials like agricultural residues, forestry waste and animal manure, is another renewable resource. Biomass can be converted into electricity, heat and biofuels.

Although still in the early stages, Türkiye has potential for marine energy, including wave and tidal energy, due to its extensive coastline. Research and pilot projects are underway to harness this energy source.