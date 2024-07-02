July 2, 2024
Israeli attacks on Lebanon have expanded far beyond border areas
Israeli Defense Chief Yoav Gallant said last week that his country’s war is with Hamas and Hezbollah, not the people of Gaza or Lebanon. But as Israeli attacks on Lebanon have expanded far beyond border areas, Lebanese aren’t quick to believe that. Priyanka Navani reports from North Lebanon on the ‘psychological torture’ felt by residents of the the area.
