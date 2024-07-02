WORLD
2 MIN READ
Australian politician suspended for supporting Palestinian state
Fatima Payman says she is excluded from caucus meetings, committees, told avoid all parliamentary duties requiring vote.
Australian politician suspended for supporting Palestinian state
Thousands gathered in support of Palestine calling for an end to the Israeli brutal war on the enclave/ Photo: Reuters
July 2, 2024

Australian ruling Labor Party Senator Fatima Payman said Monday that the prime minister's decision to indefinitely suspend her from the party’s caucus had left her in "exile.”

Payman, who faced suspension after supporting a motion in parliament to recognize a Palestinian state, said she had lost all contact with her caucus colleagues, SBS News reported.

She said she was excluded from caucus meetings, committees, internal caucus chats and whip bulletins. She has been instructed to avoid all parliamentary duties requiring a vote, including divisions, motions and matters of public interest.

Payman said she believed some members were trying to intimidate her into resigning from the Senate. She said she decided to abstain from voting in the Senate for the rest of the week unless a "matter of conscience" arose.

Labor factions would hold meetings on Monday ahead of Tuesday's caucus meeting, where harsher punishments, including Payman's possible expulsion, could be discussed, according to local media reports,

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said last Wednesday that the ruling party had suspended Payman for supporting a motion in parliament to recognise a Palestinian state.

On Monday, Albanese said Payman had "undermined" the collective position of the Labor Party. This followed her interview on Sunday in which Payman vowed to continue crossing the floor of parliament in support of Palestinian statehood.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us