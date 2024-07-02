TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Second round of talks between Ethiopia, Somalia set — Turkish FM
Ministers from Somalia and Ethiopia, through Türkiye’s facilitation, "were able to separately have a candid, cordial and forward-looking exchange concerning their differences," says the Turkish foreign ministry.
Second round of talks between Ethiopia, Somalia set — Turkish FM
Fidan's statement came after Ethiopian Foreign Minister Taye Atske Selassie and Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi met in the Turkish capital Ankara in a bid to settle their countries’ differences. / Photo: AA
July 2, 2024

Following progress at Monday’s meeting, a second meeting between the top diplomats of Ethiopia and Somalia will be held on September 2, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has announced.

Noting the complexity of the issue, Hakan Fidan said on Monday, "In light of what we heard today, our hopes for the future have been strengthened. The (foreign) ministers have decided to meet again on September 2, 2024, in Ankara for a second round of talks," stressing that all parties reached a better understanding.

Fidan's statement came after Ethiopian Foreign Minister Taye Atske Selassie and Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi met in the Turkish capital Ankara in a bid to settle their countries’ differences.

Emphasising that progress was made during the talks, Fidan said Türkiye, with its deep-rooted relations and wide-ranging cooperation with both countries, played a facilitating role.

"We find ourselves in a very privileged position today. The highest level of trust and the mandate given by both sides to Türkiye and President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan reinforces our conviction that we are on the right track," he added, reaffirming Ankara's commitment to peace, diplomacy, and goodwill supports efforts to build common dialogue and find common grounds.

RelatedTürkiye mediating Somalia-Ethiopia talks over Somaliland port deal

A joint Ankara statement

Fidan also held one-to-one meetings with the two countries’ foreign ministers.

A joint Ankara statement issued following Monday’s meeting said that Ethiopia and Somalia "agreed to meet in Ankara on 2nd of September 2024 to have a second round of discussions."

"The Ministers, through Türkiye’s facilitation, were able to separately have a candid, cordial and forward-looking exchange concerning their differences and explored perspectives towards addressing them within a mutually acceptable framework," it noted, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Stressing that the foreign ministers reaffirmed their "commitment to the peaceful resolution of differences, and expressed their appreciation to Türkiye for its facilitation, as well as its constructive contributions," it underscored that they also agreed to uphold the dialogue in order to ensure regional stability and sort out their issues.

"Both parties expressed their appreciation to His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, for this initiative," it added.

Ties between Ethiopia and Somalia have worsened since Ethiopia struck a deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland on January 1.

The Ethiopian government defended its decision to sign the deal without Mogadishu's approval, saying the agreement with Somaliland "will affect no party or country."

Somalia lashed out at the pact, calling it a violation of its sovereignty and recalling its ambassador from Ethiopia.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us