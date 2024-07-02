BIZTECH
Lufthansa halts night flights to Lebanon amid Middle East unrest
Swiss International Air Lines, a Lufthansa Group subsidiary, also announced it would shift its Beirut night flights to daytime until the end of July "due to political developments at the Lebanon-Israel border".
The airlines did not give detailed information about the nature of the threat. / Photo: AP Archive
July 2, 2024

Lufthansa Group has halted night flights to and from Beirut until July 31 due to the situation in the Middle East, a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the change had begun on June 29 and that daytime flights would operate as before.

Swiss International Air Lines, a Lufthansa Group subsidiary, also said it would move its Beirut night flights to the daytime until the end of July "due to the political developments at the border between Lebanon and Israel".

The airlines did not give detailed information about the nature of the threat.

In March, the Lebanese government said it would file an urgent complaint with the United Nations Security Council over Israel's alleged disruption of its navigation systems which it said affected the safety of civil aviation in the airspace of Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport.

Crew protocols Swiss International Air Lines on Monday said the change in its schedule was not related to any potential GPS interference on its aircraft flying to Beirut.

"Our pilots are trained to handle any such situations and our aircraft have several other systems on board when one system is no longer to be trusted," a spokesperson for Swiss said.

Previously its crews did not stay overnight in Lebanon after flying from Zurich, but instead stayed on board the aircraft when preparing for the return flight, the spokesperson added.

SOURCE:Reuters
