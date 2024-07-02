July 2, 2024
Why has the UK had so many prime ministers in recent years?
The UK has had four different prime ministers over the past five years and could see a fifth leader enter office following this week's general election. But why have there been so many? Politics professor Nicholas Allen speaks to TRT World about the legacy of Britain's recent prime ministers and what changes to expect in the future.
