July 3, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Leaders gather in Kazakhstan for annual SCO meeting
Leaders from one of the world’s largest intergovernmental organisations are gathering in Kazakhstan for their annual meeting. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is led by Russia and China, and its member countries account for 40% of the world’s population. Türkiye is also interested in expanding its economic ties within the group. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from the Kazakh capital, Astana.
Leaders gather in Kazakhstan for annual SCO meeting / Others
Explore