The UN's human rights chief has said on Monday that there is still a "long way to go" in ensuring full respect for human rights and inclusivity in sports.

Volker Turk made these remarks during his opening speech to a quadrennial panel discussion on promoting human rights through sport and the Olympic ideal at the 56th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

He stressed that the world of sports is "not immune" to human rights challenges, including when mega-events are organised, citing examples such as racist or sexist incidents, discrimination, abuse, violence against women, and corruption.

"Against this backdrop, there has been important progress," he said, adding that not only some businesses in the sports world are aligning their practices with the UN Guiding Principles on business and human rights, but also human rights policies and grievance mechanisms are increasingly being included in mega-sport events.

"We have also seen some unprecedented actions on racism, like the sentencing in Spain of football fans for racially insulting Vinicius Jr.," he said. "There is still a long way to go to ensure full respect for human rights and inclusiveness in sports."

He underlined that states have the primary responsibility "comprehensively and proactively" to address these issues, ensure access to remedies, and prevent further violations.

"This includes zero tolerance for racism and all forms of discrimination in sport, including antisemitism and Islamophobia. And commit ting to gender inclusive policies and programs that support women’s empowerment," the human rights chief said.

"It also means protecting those who shine a light on the shadow side of sport," Turk added.

Praising athletes who are increasingly speaking out to promote equality in sports, he said it takes "tremendous courage and must be honored".

"They often speak out at great risk to themselves and their careers, in a context that has not always been open to criticism from the inside. Because – as in other areas – power dynamics are still very much at play in the sporting world, and more is needed to dismantle them," he said.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, for his part, said that the fundamental idea behind the Olympic Games is to "unite the entire world in peaceful competition."

Less than a month until the Olympic Games kick off in Paris, Bach said, "Our mission goes hand-in-hand with human rights, especially the most fundamental of human rights: peace."

"At the Olympic Games, all people are equal regardless of their country of origin, gender, sexual orientation, social status, religion, or political belief," he said, adding, "This principle of non-discrimination is essential for sport to promote peace and understanding among all people."

According to the president, the Olympic Games can "only become this inspiring symbol of peace" through a commitment to inclusion.