WORLD
2 MIN READ
Germany and Sweden arrest eight over Syria crimes against humanity
Those detained were "suspected of killing and attempting to kill civilians" and having links with the Syrian pro-government militia
Germany and Sweden arrest eight over Syria crimes against humanity
Eight suspects were arrested over alleged participation in crimes against humanity in Syria,/ Photo: AP
July 3, 2024

Investigators in Germany and Sweden have arrested eight suspects over alleged participation in crimes against humanity in Syria, prosecutors in both countries said.

Those detained on Wednesday are suspected of taking part in a "violent crackdown on a peaceful anti-government protest" in the Al-Yarmouk district in Damascus on July 13, 2012, Germany's Federal Public Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

It said the four stateless Syrian Palestinians and Syrian national detained in Germany were "strongly suspected of killing and attempting to kill civilians, qualified as crimes against humanity and war crimes".

It named the Syrian Palestinians as Jihad A., Mahmoud A., Sameer S. and Wael S. The Syrian national, identified as Mazhar J, is believed to have worked for the Syrian military intelligence service.

"They and other accessories specifically targeted the civilian protesters, shooting at them," resulting in six deaths and other serious injuries, the statement said.

German prosecutors said that those arrested in Sweden belonged to a pro-government militia which also participated in the crimes on July 13, 2012.

Ulrika Bentelius Egelrud, the Swedish prosecutor in charge of the investigation, said the suspects were arrested thanks to "good cooperation with Germany, Eurojust and Europol".

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us