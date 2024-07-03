July 3, 2024
Trump won't be sentenced on business fraud until September
Donald Trump's sentencing in his hush money case will be delayed until September 18th. It comes as he seeks to set aside the guilty verdict, following a US Supreme Court ruling that presidents have broad immunity from prosecution for their official acts. Trump was meant to be sentenced on July 11th. White House politico reporter Daniel Lippman has more on this.
