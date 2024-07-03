WORLD
Egypt shuffles cabinet with new faces in defence, foreign affairs, economy
Egypt's political landscape shifts as President Sisi swears in a revamped cabinet with new leadership takes the helm in defence, foreign policy and economic management.
New faces lead the ministries of defence, foreign affairs and finance in Egypt's new cabinet. / Photo: AFP
July 3, 2024

Egypt’s new government was sworn in Wednesday, which saw several major changes, including the defence, foreign and economy portfolios.

Headed by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, who has been in office since 2018, the new cabinet took the oath before President Abdel Fattah al Sisi.

Defence Minister Mohamed Zaki was replaced by Field Marshal Abdel Majeed Saqr, formerly the governor of the canal city of Suez in northeastern Egypt.

Veteran diplomat Badr Abdelatty was also named as Foreign Minister, replacing Sameh Shoukry, who had held the post since 2014.

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait was replaced by his deputy Ahmed Kouchouk, a former World Bank economist.

New cabinet

On June 3, Madbouly submitted his government’s resignation and Sisi tasked him with forming a new cabinet.

Since Sisi assumed the presidency on June 3, 2014, Egypt has seen three governments.

The first, chaired by Ibrahim Mahlab, saw a single ministerial change and remained in office until September 2015.

The second, led by Sherif Ismail, underwent four reshuffles and resigned in June 2018.

Madbouly's administration, the third, has seen six ministerial reshuffles before this latest one as Sisi begins a new presidential term.

