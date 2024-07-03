July 3, 2024
Final day of campaigning in UK before voters head to polls
Britain is about to take to the polls in an election that could be a turning point for the country. A raft of issues facing the UK including the economy, migration and Gaza have all combined to indicate significant change is coming. But along with it, there also looks to be huge uncertainty. TRT World’s Joel Flynn sets the scene from London.
