Britain’s political leaders campaigning for last day

It's the last day of campaigning for Britain’s political leaders ahead of a general election which is expected to usher in an historic new government. The opposition Labour Party is slated to win Thursday’s vote due to a backlash over 14 years of Conservative rule. The Tories have all but conceded the election itself, instead shifting their messaging to warning about the effects of a Labour super majority in parliament. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more.