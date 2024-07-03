WORLD
1 MIN READ
Britain’s political leaders campaigning for last day
It's the last day of campaigning for Britain’s political leaders ahead of a general election which is expected to usher in an historic new government. The opposition Labour Party is slated to win Thursday’s vote due to a backlash over 14 years of Conservative rule. The Tories have all but conceded the election itself, instead shifting their messaging to warning about the effects of a Labour super majority in parliament. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more.
Britain’s political leaders campaigning for last day / Others
July 3, 2024
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us