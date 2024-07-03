July 3, 2024
SNP struggles to maintain majority in Scotland's UK election
In Scotland, it’s a two-horse race between Labour and the SNP. The country’s 57 electoral seats are up for grabs, with Labour leader Keir Starmer eyeing them as crucial to his expected victory and potential overall majority. As we'll see in Claire Herriot's report from Glasgow, political party popularity has recently swung like a pendulum.
