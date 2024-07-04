Emine Erdogan, the first lady of Türkiye and the wife of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, visited the Center for Support of Children in Difficult Life Situations in Astana.

Accompanying President Erdogan, who is in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, for the 24th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit (SCO), Emine Erdogan visited the centre under the Astana Governorship and met with the children and youth residing there.

At the centre, she received information from officials about the activities of 76 students, aged 3 to 15, from Kazakh, Uzbek, and Russian origins.

She also toured the classrooms and gave gifts to the children.

Children at the centre, supported by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), read poems and showcased their projects.

Center officials expressed great satisfaction with Türkiye's support and Emine Erdogan's visit, offering their thanks.

Emine Erdogan was accompanied by Kazakhstan's Health Minister Akmaral Sharipbayevna, TİKA Astana Coordinator Hikmet Ozdenoglu, and other officials.

Another visit in 2017

The Center for Support of Children in Difficult Life Situations in Astana is an orphanage where First Lady Erdogan paid a heartfelt visit 7 years ago.

During her visit in 2017, she interacted closely with the 104 children and young adults aged 4 to 18 residing there, distributing educational supplies provided by Türkiye’s TİKA.

Emine Erdogan also reviewed photographs of her 2017 visit, which were displayed on the centre's wall.