Iranians go to the polls on Friday in a presidential runoff to choose a successor to the late president Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash in May. The vote comes after reformist Massoud Pezeshkian and hardline rival Saeed Jalili failed to secure a majority in the first round of voting in which the turnout was only 40 percent. Reza Hatami reports from Tehran.