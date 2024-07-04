TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye to set up new satellite observation terminals abroad
Satellite operator Turksat to establish new ground terminals in Germany, Afghanistan, in addition to 6 already operating in Türkiye.
Türkiye to set up new satellite observation terminals abroad
The installation of new antennas and subsystems has been completed to ensure uninterrupted monitoring of the Ku-band, X-band, and other protocols. / Photo: AA
July 4, 2024

Türkiye’s growing satellite fleet has prompted the construction of new terminals abroad to improve the country’s observation capabilities, to be built in Germany and Afghanistan.

Efforts are underway to expand Türkiye’s satellite infrastructure and to carry out the frequency observation activities of its Turksat 5A and 5B satellites, as well as Turksat 6A, the country’s first indigenous communications satellite, set to launch into orbit next Monday from the US state of Florida.

The installation of new antennas and subsystems has been completed to ensure uninterrupted monitoring of the Ku-band, X-band, and other protocols.

Türkiye’s sole satellite operator Turksat currently has six observation stations in Türkiye and others in Germany and Afghanistan, to which the firm plans to introduce additions, as well as branching out to other countries to place terminals.

These terminals enable the measurement of satellit e landing power in the regions where they are put, as well as the effects of neighboring satellites.

RelatedTürkiye to expand TV coverage area via indigenous communications satellite
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us