TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish, Azerbaijani, Pakistani leaders forge ties, address global issues
The three leaders affirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation, believing closer ties will benefit their nations and foster peace and stability globally and regionally.
Turkish, Azerbaijani, Pakistani leaders forge ties, address global issues
The leaders underscored the significance of the Türkiye – Azerbaijan – Pakistan trilateral cooperation, elevating it from parliamentary and ministerial levels to state leadership. / Photo: AA
July 4, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif have met in Astana on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

The trilateral summit focused on enhancing relations among Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan, and addressed key regional and global issues including Gaza, Cyprus, Kashmir, and Islamophobia, Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on X on Thursday.

The leaders underscored the significance of the Türkiye – Azerbaijan – Pakistan trilateral cooperation, elevating it from parliamentary and ministerial levels to state leadership.

They expressed a shared commitment to expanding cooperation opportunities among their nations, affirming that stronger ties would benefit the peoples of the three countries and contribute to regional and global peace and stability, the statement said.

RelatedTurkish, Azerbaijani and Pakistani leaders meet in Kazakh capital

Importanceofcooperation

During the summit, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan emphasised the need for dialogue among countries involved in conflicts, in line with principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, the statement added.

The importance of cooperation among the three countries in combating transnational threats, particularly in the fight against terrorism, and joint resolution of this matter was also reaffirmed, it said.

The statement also added that subsequent meetings of the trilateral cooperation process would be held in all the three countries, namely Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us