July 4, 2024
Tajikistan has formally banned the hijab nationwide
After years of unofficial restrictions on religious attire, the Tajikistani government has formally banned the hijab across the country. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon described the law as "preventing superstition and extremism" but it has sparked controversy and drawn criticism from international Muslim advocacy groups. Rumeysa Codar takes a closer look at the details.
