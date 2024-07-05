July 5, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Kenyan youth demand change
Kenya is still reeling from large-scale protests over a contentious tax bill that turned deadly after demonstrators stormed parliament last week. Dozens of people were killed when the police opened fire, leading President William Ruto to drop the proposed reforms. What started as opposition to financial policies has morphed into a broader movement demanding systemic change. Issadin Hajji reports.
DIGITAL-KENYAPROTESTAFTERMATH-PKG-IHA / Others
Explore