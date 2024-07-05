Thousands evacuated across southern China after historic floods

Chinese authorities have evacuated tens of thousands of residents in flood-hit cities across southern China after historic floods swept across Hunan province while inundating cities in neighbouring Hubei and Jiangxi provinces. The torrential rains that have lashed the country for more than two weeks seem to be shifting northwards. And a new report by China's Meteorological Administration warns of hotter and longer heatwaves ahead. Afzal Ahmed reports.