Focal Point: Gaza’s Displaced Dreams

TRT World revisits the characters of its 2021 documentary on Gaza’s first all-girls boxing club, whose fight has been made so much tougher since October 7, 2023. Six months into the conflict, we reconnected with some of them in Rafah. In this short documentary, we witness their incredible passion and determination and hear about their struggle to forge a new path despite the ongoing war and occupation. To watch the 2021 documentary ‘Left Hook: Women Boxers of Gaza’ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mvgOujsjczM&t=351s