Türkiye has said that Israel's decision to 'legalise' some settlement outposts and to 'approve' new housing units in the occupied West Bank are flagrant violations of international law.

"These steps indicate that Israel is trying to make the occupation permanent and has no intention of achieving peace," a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said on Friday.

The statement called on the global community to take "a firm and principled stand against Israel's attempts to normalise the occupation."

The Israeli Cabinet last week approved steps proposed by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich aimed at "legalising" settlement outposts in the West Bank and imposing sanctions on the Palestinian Authority.

Israel's official broadcasting authority KAN reported on June 28 that the Israeli Security Cabinet approved Smotrich's plan to counter the Palestinian statehood recognition and actions against Israel in international courts.

Under international law, all Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank are illegal and are usually occupied by hardline right-wing Israelis.